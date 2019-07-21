Ramaphosa: It's essential PP acts independently and according to Constitution

The President said he was taking the Public Protector's report on review because he believed the findings against him were wrong in law.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced he would take the Public Protector’s findings against him on an urgent judicial review.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane found the president deliberately misled Parliament about a R500,000 donation to his election campaign from corruption-accused African Global Operations, previously known as Bosasa.

Addressing the media at the Union Buildings, Ramaphosa said after consulting with his legal team, he concluded that Mkhwebane’s report was fundamentally and irretrievably flawed.

Ramaphosa said he would approach the courts as a matter of urgency to have Mkhwebane’s report reviewed. He said he was taking this action because he believed the Public Protector’s findings against him were wrong.

“After careful study, I have concluded that the report is fundamentally and irretrievably flawed. This is strongly confirmed by my legal representatives,” he said.

“The report contains numerous factual inaccuracies of a material nature. The findings are wrong in law, are irrational and, in some instances, exceed the scope of the powers of the Public Protector.”

Ramaphosa said at stake were the credibility of his office and that of the Public Protector.

“My decision to seek a judicial review of the report should not be seen as a comment on the person, competence or motives of the public protector, but is motivated instead by a determination that the law should be applied correctly and consistently,” Ramaphosa said.

The President said while he respected the Office of Public Protector, it was imperative that this matter was resolved by the courts.

“I am taking this action in the firm belief that the president is not above the law, and nor is the Public Protector. The Public Protector is equally bound by the law and, like the president, is answerable to the provisions of the Constitution.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)