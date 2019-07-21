Ramaphosa expected to respond to Mkhwebane’s findings

In a statement, the Presidency says Ramaphosa will address the nation at a media briefing in Pretoria later on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to respond to the Public Protector's findings against him.

In a statement, the Presidency says Ramaphosa will address the nation at a media briefing in Pretoria later on Sunday.

Mkhwebane found the president deliberately misled Parliament about R500,000 donation to his election campaign.

The public protector further rejected the president's claim that he did not know the details of the donations his campaign office received.

While Ramaphosa described the findings as "unfortunate" and "deficient both factually and in law”, he promised to announce his plan of action after studying the report.

Advocate Mkhwebane found that president Ramaphosa violated provisions of the executive ethics code by deliberately misleading parliament.

The presidency’s Khusela Diko says Ramaphosa identified deficiencies in law and fact in the preliminary report but these were not included in the final report.

“He will further study the final report and announce the action if any, that he will take in relation to this matter moving forward.

“The president has reiterated his respect for the office of the Public Protector and appreciates a very important role of its place of safeguarding our constitutional democracy.”

Mkhwebane has asked the authorities to investigate possible money laundering related to funds channelled through several accounts linked to Ramaphosa’s campaign fund.

LARGE SUMS OF MONEY

The Public Protector said that the large sums of money raise questions of state capture and money laundering.

The public protector has referred to sections of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act which relate to gratification and the definition of corruption.

It’s in light of this, she has referred evidence which revealed nearly a billion rand being channelled through several accounts linked to Ramaphosa’s campaign to the authorities for further investigation.

“There’s a lot of donations on lots of monies; I think we’ve seen the highest one is R51 million. How do you donate so much money and that’s a very concerning issue because what are your expectations out of that? Hence I’m saying not even a state capture but state of capture.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)