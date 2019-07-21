Maile says land invasion issues complex, need concerted efforts

Following a day of protests, blocking of roads and police firing rubber bullets, Maile has vowed to prioritise the concerns raised by Lenasia residents.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile has promised residents of Lenasia that he will return with Premier David Makhura to update them on what progress the government has made in addressing their grievances.

He has, however, pleaded with community members to refrain from using violence to voice their concerns.

Lenasia has been hit by unrest in recent days over the illegal land occupation.

“We’ll come back and in that meeting, we want to be dealing with the roadmap and what must happen. We’ve agreed that the problem is complex; it doesn’t need simplistic approach.”

Maile says he can’t do it alone and will invite Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba to come on board.

“I’ll ask the Mayor to join us when we come back here.”

In the meantime, he says a task team will be set up to find short term solutions to the problems facing residents in the area.

APPROACHING THE COURTS

The Gauteng government said it will approach the courts in a bid to get an interdict against land invaders in Lenasia.

Maile has promised residents that the government is working on a solution to assist both parties.

He says they will be approaching the courts to ask for an interdict against any further illegal land occupation in Lenasia.

“And some of those eviction orders have not been executed; so, that’s the other thing we’ve established.”

Tensions have been high in the area between homeowners and those who have built shacks in the area.

Infrastructure Development MEC Tasneem Motara said the government will need to find money to address the housing crisis in the province.

“If it needs engagement with the National Treasury and national departments responsible for things related to this, municipalities and all, we’ll have to engage further.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)