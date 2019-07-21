Maile says land invasion issues complex, need concerted efforts
Following a day of protests, blocking of roads and police firing rubber bullets, Maile has vowed to prioritise the concerns raised by Lenasia residents.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile has promised residents of Lenasia that he will return with Premier David Makhura to update them on what progress the government has made in addressing their grievances.
He has, however, pleaded with community members to refrain from using violence to voice their concerns.
Lenasia has been hit by unrest in recent days over the illegal land occupation.
Following a day of protests, blocking of roads and police firing rubber bullets, Maile has vowed to prioritise the concerns raised by Lenasia residents.
“We’ll come back and in that meeting, we want to be dealing with the roadmap and what must happen. We’ve agreed that the problem is complex; it doesn’t need simplistic approach.”
Maile says he can’t do it alone and will invite Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba to come on board.
“I’ll ask the Mayor to join us when we come back here.”
In the meantime, he says a task team will be set up to find short term solutions to the problems facing residents in the area.
APPROACHING THE COURTS
The Gauteng government said it will approach the courts in a bid to get an interdict against land invaders in Lenasia.
Maile has promised residents that the government is working on a solution to assist both parties.
He says they will be approaching the courts to ask for an interdict against any further illegal land occupation in Lenasia.
“And some of those eviction orders have not been executed; so, that’s the other thing we’ve established.”
Tensions have been high in the area between homeowners and those who have built shacks in the area.
Infrastructure Development MEC Tasneem Motara said the government will need to find money to address the housing crisis in the province.
“If it needs engagement with the National Treasury and national departments responsible for things related to this, municipalities and all, we’ll have to engage further.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
S Africans urged to keep warm as cold front approaches
-
CT police investigate culpable homicide after 5 burn to death
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 20 July 2019
-
Dirco assisting families of two SA teachers missing in Vietnam
-
Gauteng govt to approach courts to block land invaders
-
5 people killed in Mpumalanga car accident
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.