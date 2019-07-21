Madikizela: Invalid contract behind impasse over MyCiTi N2 Express negotiations
The operating contract between the City of Cape Town, Golden Arrow Bus Services, and local taxi associations ended in May this year.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said an “invalid contract” was one of the reasons there was a stalemate in talks related to the MyCiTi N2 Express route.
The operating contract between the City of Cape Town, Golden Arrow Bus Services, and local taxi associations ended in May this year. A new contract hasn’t been drafted yet, which has caused much frustration for all parties involved.
Madikizela said when he joined the negotiations, he was shocked to see the invalidity of the 2018/19 contract.
“In the contract that was supposed to be renewed, it was invalid because part of the agreement was that there must be a service level agreement, which was a precedent condition for the contract to be a valid one. That’s part of the reason why we have had this impasse,” he said.
The Good party’s Brett Herron said the validity of the contract was irrelevant to current negotiations.
“It’s irrelevant because the contract ran for a full year and then it was allowed to lapse. If there was any irregularity in delivering that contract, it’s irrelevant to negotiating a new contract for 1 June 2019,” Herron said.
Madikizela said he was putting pressure on the City of Cape Town to resolve the matter soon.
