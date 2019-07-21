Lesotho’s Thabane refuses to accept interdict blocking Mosito suspension
The country’s ‘Sunday Express’ reported that Thabane’s secretary was told to tell the sheriff of the court to return the order to where it came from.
MASERU - Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane has refused to be served with an interdict preventing him from suspending the president of the Court of Appeal Kananelo Mosito.
Last week, Thabane wrote to Mosito asking him to show cause why he shouldn’t fire him, but the deputy leader of his party All Basotho Convention (ABC) countered that with an application for an interdict that the court issued on Friday.
Thabane wanted Mosito fired for making rulings against his faction of the ABC. But in his letter, he said Mosito was interfering with the work of the acting chief justice, a known Thabane ally.
His rivals in the party were having none of it. They sought an interdict to prevent this move until the apex court ruled on another matter on 22 July and they got it.
The prime minister has flat out refused to take the order and this raised concerns that he was becoming bolder in evading the rule of law in the country.
