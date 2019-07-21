Lesotho’s Thabane refuses to accept interdict blocking Mosito suspension

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • -3°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Lesotho’s Thabane refuses to accept interdict blocking Mosito suspension

The country’s ‘Sunday Express’ reported that Thabane’s secretary was told to tell the sheriff of the court to return the order to where it came from.

FILE: Lesotho PM Thomas Motsoahae Thabane at the 37th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit at The OR Tambo Building in Pretoria on 20 August, 2017. Picture: AFP
FILE: Lesotho PM Thomas Motsoahae Thabane at the 37th Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit at The OR Tambo Building in Pretoria on 20 August, 2017. Picture: AFP
39 minutes ago

MASERU - Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane has refused to be served with an interdict preventing him from suspending the president of the Court of Appeal Kananelo Mosito.

The country’s Sunday Express reported that Thabane’s secretary was told to tell the sheriff of the court to return the order to where it came from.

Last week, Thabane wrote to Mosito asking him to show cause why he shouldn’t fire him, but the deputy leader of his party All Basotho Convention (ABC) countered that with an application for an interdict that the court issued on Friday.

Thabane wanted Mosito fired for making rulings against his faction of the ABC. But in his letter, he said Mosito was interfering with the work of the acting chief justice, a known Thabane ally.

His rivals in the party were having none of it. They sought an interdict to prevent this move until the apex court ruled on another matter on 22 July and they got it.

The prime minister has flat out refused to take the order and this raised concerns that he was becoming bolder in evading the rule of law in the country.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA