Gauteng govt to approach courts to block land invaders
Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile has promised residents that the government is working on a solution to assist both parties.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng government says it will approach the courts in a bid to get an interdict against land invaders in Lenasia in the south of Johannesburg.
On Saturday, police fired rubber bullets to break up a stand-off between homeowners in the area and shack dwellers.
Following unrest, Maile says they will be approaching the courts to ask for an interdict against any further illegal land occupation in Lenasia.
“And some of those eviction orders have not been executed; so, that’s the other thing we’ve established.”
Tensions have been high in the area between homeowners and those who have built shacks in the area.
Infrastructure Development MEC Tasneem Motara says government will need to find money to address the housing crisis in the province.
“If it needs engagement with the National Treasury and national departments responsible for things related to this, municipalities and all, we’ll have to engage further.”
The MECs have promised they will return to the area with an update on a way forward.
