Female suicide bomber kills six in northwest Pakistan
The attack happened at the entrance of a hospital in Kotlan Saidan village on the outskirts of the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan.
DERA – A female suicide bomber killed six people - including two policemen - in Pakistan's restive northwest Sunday in an attack claimed by the Taliban, officials said.
The attack happened at the entrance of a hospital in Kotlan Saidan village on the outskirts of the northwestern city of Dera Ismail Khan.
District police chief Salim Riaz told AFP that police were helping move the bodies of two of their colleagues - who had been shot dead by militants on Saturday - when the suicide bomber struck.
"The female bomber, aged around 28 years, came on foot and blew herself up, killing two policemen and four civilians and wounding 13 others," he said.
The injured included eight policemen and five civilians.
Another local police official, Malik Habib, confirmed the attack and casualty figures and said officers later recovered the mutilated head of the bomber.
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan spokesman Muhammad Khurasani claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement sent to local media.
Pakistan has seen an improvement in security in recent years, but low-level attacks are still carried out with devastating regularity -- often targeting security forces in the northwest and the tribal regions bordering Afghanistan.
Popular in World
-
Australian woman allegedly beheads mother in 'horrific' crime
-
SOS Mediterranee relaunches migrant rescue missions off Libya
-
EWN Round-up: 7 stories you may have missed this week
-
Zelensky: two months as Ukraine's most unusual president
-
IMF/World Bank: 75 years as the world's financial firefighters
-
Iran says it seized tanker after collision, UK calls move a 'hostile act'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.