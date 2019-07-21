Erasmus feels there is room to improve following win against Australia
JOHANNESBURG – Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus feels there is room to improve following South Africa's 35-17 win over Australia on Saturday.
The Springboks ran in 5 tries at Emirates Airline Park with debutant Herschel Jantjies scoring twice.
Erasmus said he didn't want to give too much individual credit but admitted that Jantjies had a stellar performance.
"Hopefully he can grow from here but it was a great start for him to his test career".
Erasmus was also honest in his assessment of the match and felt the score could have been different if Australia took their chances.
"We were very lucky today. There were a few instances where we were let off the hook. This was not close to a world-class performance by any means but the individual showings were really good".
“A few guys certainly put their hands up for Rugby World Cup selection and although there was some rustiness and all our combinations weren’t settled, we are still happy with the win,” said Erasmus.
“At times we were frustrated with how things went, and we were also lucky as they had a try disallowed for a forward pass and lost the ball over the line.
“The same happened in some Tests last year – some you win, some you lose, but we’ll take it and say 'thanks', but we’re under no illusions that this was far from a world-class performance. So the biggest positive from the Test was probably individual performances.
South Africa's next test is against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday.
Erasmus is expecting another close encounter.
"The last 3 matches against the All Blacks have been very close, I think over those three games there has been a 6 point difference so we expecting a massive test match again next week."
