EFF calls on Ramaphosa to take leave of absence to clear his name

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take leave of absence while he takes the Public Protector’s findings against him on an urgent judicial review.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the red berets said Ramaphosa was conflicted and should be on leave until his name is cleared.

“No setting president should be in direct conflict with a Chapter nine constitutional office for things he is guilty of,” EFF national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said.

Briefing the media in Pretoria earlier, Ramaphosa announced he would be taking advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report - which found he deliberately misled Parliament about a R500,000 donation to his ANC election campaign from Bosasa in October 2017 – on an urgent judicial review to be set aside. He said Mkhwebane’s report was “fundamentally and irretrievably flawed” in law.

The EFF said Ramaphosa’s press conference was “30 minutes of blowing hot air without anything concrete”.

“A man elected on the ticket of transparency should have revealed who funded his campaign to become president of the ANC and accept the mistakes of having not declared all this money as it is required by law. This is especially because he does not deny that money was raised in his name and for him,” the EFF said.

In her remedial action, Mkhwebane recommended that Ramaphosa should declare all donations received in his campaign. She also wants the Speaker of Parliament Thandi Modise to refer the matter to the ethics committee, and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and police to further investigate allegations of money laundering involving the campaign.

The EFF called on the NPA, Hawks, and Parliament to implement the remedial action, saying Ramaphosa taking the report on legal review doesn’t suspend its enforcement by authorities.

