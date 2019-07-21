Dirco assisting families of two SA teachers missing in Vietnam

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • -3°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Dirco assisting families of two SA teachers missing in Vietnam

Dirco spokesperson Nelson Kgwete says the department has been keeping in touch with the embassy in Hanoi in both the cases of Daniels and Bothma.

A classroom. Picture: pixabay.com
A classroom. Picture: pixabay.com
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Department of International Relations and Cooperation says it's helping the families of two missing South African teachers in Vietnam.

Twenty-eight-year-old Mushfiq Daniels, from Cape Town, was last seen earlier this month in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the same time, the family of 23-year-old John Bothma from Kempton Park is still waiting for news since his disappearance in the same city, in May.

Dirco spokesperson Nelson Kgwete says the department has been keeping in touch with the embassy in Hanoi in both the cases of Daniels and Bothma.

Kgwete says Daniels' family has flown down to the region to help in the search for him.

Bothma's mother, Coleen, is hoping to do the same.

She has been trying to raise funds to go to Vietnam, to get answers from authorities.

"It's been almost two months now and there's been no news. Every time I ask Interpol or the embassy, they say I must just be patient, but it's already been two months.

“For two months, I can't help him, I've been praying and hoping. I've fetched my passport; I just want enough funds to go through to Vietnam to look for answers."

Bothma says her son was having a good experience in Vietnam since he went over in November, and regularly sent her pictures and updates about his life.

Kgwete says the department and the embassy in Hanoi is also working on tracking down Bothma while keeping his family updated.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA