Deadline looms for 2020 Gauteng online admissions closure

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department on Sunday warned parents that the deadline for grade one and eight online application admissions for the 2020 academic year was looming.

Parents had until Monday to apply before the application period closes at midnight. The department said it had received nearly 300,000 applications.

However, the department said it was concerned that about 60,000 parents were yet to submit required documents to schools.

To accommodate parents that could not submit documents within seven days following the application and those who made applications during the school holidays, the department said it had made provision for schools to accept documents until 31 July at 14:00.

It said no further extension would be granted.

“We call upon parents to submit those documents because we will not be in a position to issue any of the placements to any of our schools without the documents we are expecting from them,” said the department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The department said parents can make applications by logging on to http://www.gdeadmissions.gov.za or by visiting the nearest school, district or head office for assistance.

“As a province, we are pleased that the parent population and stakeholders in Gauteng have embraced the use of the online application. This groundbreaking online application has provided the department with credible and reliable information,” said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in a statement.

“We will, therefore, continue to enhance this system and link it to other existing government systems, to further strengthen the credibility of the information attained.”

The placement period for admission in 2020 was expected to begin on 30 August and close on 31 October.