CT police investigate culpable homicide after 5 burn to death
CAPE TOWN – Police are investigating the deaths of five people who burnt in a car in Blaauwbergstrand.
The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescues Services responded to the scene in the early hours of on Saturday morning.
Firefighters found a car burning near Eden on the Bay.
The South African Police Service has opened a culpable homicide case.
The City's Jermaine Carelse explains:
“Upon arrival, it was discovered that four adult females and one adult male sustained fatal burn wounds. Fire and Rescue personnel extricated the bodies from the vehicle by means of the jaws of life and the paramedics certified the bodies.”
