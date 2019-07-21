Cop killed in Delft shootout described as a dedicated officer

The officer was shot and killed while on duty on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - A policeman who was gunned down in Delft has been described as a dedicated officer who was excellent at his job.

The officer, who hasn’t been named yet as officials were yet to inform his family, was shot and killed while on duty on Saturday night.

Two other officers who were on patrol with him were shot and wounded. The gunman fled the scene and later got into a shoot-out with other Delft officers.

A suspect was shot and injured and was in hospital under police guard.

Blue Downs Cluster Commander Major General Vincent Beaton said the deceased was a young officer in his twenties.

“I think he was 26 or 27 years old. A very young, very dedicated member,” Beaton said. “The members on the scene informed me he was a member who was excellent in his work, a dedicated and committed person.”

Beaton had his hands full as the community policing forum (CPF) called on him to replace the Delft police station commander after accusing her of not being able to handle the high crime rates.

The commander had promised to investigate the CPF’s concerns.