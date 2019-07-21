Boris v Jeremy: Who are the rivals to be Britain's next PM?
As the race to become Britain's next prime minister draws to a close, here is a look at the two rival candidates, their campaigns and their main Brexit and domestic policies.
BORIS JOHNSON
Age: 55
Top jobs: Mayor of London (2008-2016), foreign secretary (2016-2018)
Outside politics: Journalist, magazine editor, columnist
POLICIES
Brexit: Leave the EU on 31 October, deal or no deal; renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement; withhold the £39 billion ($48 billion) divorce payment until Britain gets a new deal
Tax: Raise the threshold for 40% top rate of income tax from £50,000 to £80,000 per year; prioritise tax cuts for the lowest-paid
Spending: More money for public sector workers; maintain spending 0.7% of GDP on foreign aid
Immigration: Points-based system similar to Australia
Environment: Net zero emissions by 2050
Infrastructure: Immediate review on planned high-speed rail link (HS2) between London, Birmingham and Manchester; grave reservations over the third runway at London Heathrow Airport; fast broadband internet for all homes by 2025
Defence: Would not back the United States if it took military action against Iran
Health: Spend more on social care; put money previously sent to the EU towards state healthcare
Education: Raise per-pupil spending in primary and secondary schools, to at least £5,000 for the latter
Policing: 20,000 more officers by 2022.
CAMPAIGN
Support among 313 Conservative MPs in the final round of three: 160
Key backers: Sajid Javid, Matt Hancock, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Dominic Raab
Slogan: Back Boris
Style: Grandiose, broad brush, florid turns of phrase
Hustings look: Jacket on, speech from a lectern
Likes to mention: Crime reduction during London mayoralty
Social media followers: Twitter 630,000; Facebook 557,000; Instagram 45,500
JEREMY HUNT
Age: 52
Top jobs: Culture secretary (2010-2012), health secretary (2012-2018), foreign secretary (2018-)
Outside politics: Online education entrepreneur
POLICIES
Brexit: Renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement; convene new negotiating team from all wings of the conservative family; new plan published by the end of August; plan for no-deal if a new deal seems unlikely come 30 September; delay Brexit temporarily beyond 31 October if deal within sight
Tax: Cut corporation tax from 19% to 12.5%; take 90% of high street businesses out of paying rates; £6 billion for fishing and farming sectors who export to Europe to ease the transition
Spending: Build 1.5 million homes; free TV licences for over-75s
Immigration: Prioritise access for skilled workers; ditch target of below 100,000 net per year
Environment: Net zero emissions by 2050
Infrastructure: Backs a high-speed rail project is known as HS2; backs Heathrow expansion
Defence: Raise spending from two percent to 2.5% of GDP
Health: Increase social care funding; mental health support in every school; opt-out insurance system
Education: Write off university tuition fees for entrepreneurs who create jobs
Policing: Increase numbers
CAMPAIGN
Support among 313 Conservative MPs in the final round of three: 77
Key backers: Liam Fox, Rory Stewart, Amber Rudd, Penny Mordaunt
Slogan: Unite to Win; #HastobeHunt
Style: Softly-spoken, diplomatic, measured
Hustings look: Jacket off, shirt sleeves rolled up, no lectern
Likes to mention: Used to be an entrepreneur, would be a tough negotiator
Social media followers: Twitter 194,000; Facebook 15,000; Instagram 6,500
