Alleged human trafficker to appear in court on Monday

The man was arrested on Friday after police received a tip off about a human trafficking syndicate that is allegedly keeping people hostage in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG – A man arrested for kidnapping 19 males will appear at the Booysens Magistrates Court on Monday on charges related to trafficking, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The man was arrested on Friday after police received a tip-off about a human trafficking syndicate that is allegedly keeping people hostage in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg.

Police found the Ethiopian nationals inside a house and were due to be moved to a different location.

The suspect who is understood to be a security guard attempted to flee but was handcuffed.

Police say the victims have been taken to a place of safety.