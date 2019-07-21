Alleged human trafficker to appear in court on Monday
The man was arrested on Friday after police received a tip off about a human trafficking syndicate that is allegedly keeping people hostage in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG – A man arrested for kidnapping 19 males will appear at the Booysens Magistrates Court on Monday on charges related to trafficking, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
The man was arrested on Friday after police received a tip-off about a human trafficking syndicate that is allegedly keeping people hostage in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg.
Police found the Ethiopian nationals inside a house and were due to be moved to a different location.
The suspect who is understood to be a security guard attempted to flee but was handcuffed.
Police say the victims have been taken to a place of safety.
Popular in Local
-
S Africans urged to keep warm as cold front approaches
-
Lotto Results: Saturday, 20 July 2019
-
CT police investigate culpable homicide after 5 burn to death
-
Dirco assisting families of two SA teachers missing in Vietnam
-
Maile says land invasion issues complex, need concerted efforts
-
Gauteng govt to approach courts to block land invaders
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.