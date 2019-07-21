View all in Latest
5 people killed in Mpumalanga car accident

Authorities say four of the victims were in one vehicle and the other was in another car.

39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Five people have died in an accident in Mpumalanga near Malelane.

It’s understood two cars collided on the N4 on Saturday night.

Authorities say four of the victims were in one vehicle and the other was in another car.

A 14-year-old female has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

