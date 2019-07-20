Zuma hits back at detractors over state capture saga
Zuma says all those who testified against him including Pravin Gordhan and Themba Maseko didn’t produce any evidence.
JOHANNESBURG – Despite having given an assurance that he will be back at the state capture inquiry to continue his evidence, the former president has hit out at witnesses who implicated him.
However, he says he is committed to participating in the commission because he respects the work it's doing.
Addressing his supporters, Zuma used the opportunity to give a warning to all those who are implicating him in allegations of state capture and corruption.
“The fact that people said the relationship between Zuma and the Guptas is a corrupt one, they’ve not produced any evidence. Some were singing and talking to the commission.”
Zuma, who is set to return to the commission at an unspecified date, also called on the inquiry to expand its terms of reference claiming it’s too focused on him and the Guptas.
“I want people to behave, not to be reckless about serious matters.”
Zuma says he will not stand by and let people tarnish his name without retaliating.
