Zuma hits back at detractors over state capture saga

Zuma says all those who testified against him including Pravin Gordhan and Themba Maseko didn’t produce any evidence.

Former president Jacob Zuma ahead of his address to his supporters outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Former president Jacob Zuma ahead of his address to his supporters outside the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Despite having given an assurance that he will be back at the state capture inquiry to continue his evidence, the former president has hit out at witnesses who implicated him.

Zuma says all those who testified against him including Pravin Gordhan and Themba Maseko didn’t produce any evidence.

However, he says he is committed to participating in the commission because he respects the work it's doing.

Addressing his supporters, Zuma used the opportunity to give a warning to all those who are implicating him in allegations of state capture and corruption.

“The fact that people said the relationship between Zuma and the Guptas is a corrupt one, they’ve not produced any evidence. Some were singing and talking to the commission.”

Zuma, who is set to return to the commission at an unspecified date, also called on the inquiry to expand its terms of reference claiming it’s too focused on him and the Guptas.

“I want people to behave, not to be reckless about serious matters.”

Zuma says he will not stand by and let people tarnish his name without retaliating.

