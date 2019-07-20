Turkish foreign minister discusses defense, Syria with Pompeo

Ankara’s purchase of the S-400 system has infuriated the United States, its NATO ally, which has responded by removing Turkey from the F-35 stealth fighter jet program.

ISTANBUL - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has discussed by telephone with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the Russian S-400 missile defense system and the US F-35 fighter jet program, a foreign ministry source said on Saturday.

The source did not say when the conversation took place. Ankara’s purchase of the S-400 system has infuriated the United States, its NATO ally, which has responded by removing Turkey from the F-35 stealth fighter jet program.

In their call, Cavusoglu and Pompeo also discussed the situation in Syria, the source said.