Turkish foreign minister discusses defense, Syria with Pompeo
Ankara’s purchase of the S-400 system has infuriated the United States, its NATO ally, which has responded by removing Turkey from the F-35 stealth fighter jet program.
ISTANBUL - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has discussed by telephone with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the Russian S-400 missile defense system and the US F-35 fighter jet program, a foreign ministry source said on Saturday.
The source did not say when the conversation took place. Ankara’s purchase of the S-400 system has infuriated the United States, its NATO ally, which has responded by removing Turkey from the F-35 stealth fighter jet program.
In their call, Cavusoglu and Pompeo also discussed the situation in Syria, the source said.
