Trump promises to help ASAP Rocky

LONDON - US President Donald Trump said he will intervene in ASAP Rocky's legal drama.

The rapper has been locked up in a cell in Stockholm, Sweden, since 3 July when he was arrested on suspicion of assault following a street fight between him, his entourage and another man.

And Rocky's close pal Kanye West has asked Trump to speak to the Swedish Prime Minister to try to resolve the case.

Trump tweeted: "Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky's incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!"

While Rocky's friend Justin Bieber is happy that Trump is intervening, he called the president out on Twitter for his immigration policies, which have seen a number of children being detained at the border.

Bieber tweeted: "I want my friend out... I appreciate you trying to help him. But while your at it @realDonaldTrump can you also let those kids out of cages? (sic)"

Just before his arrest, ASAP, 30, shared footage of the brawl on his Instagram account, which showed him attempting to break up the fight.

He accompanied the footage with the caption: "So a few drug addicts are not my fans, we don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed, give me a break (sic)"

The video showed ASAP stay calm throughout the row as he told one of the men to calm down after he slapped his security guard over the head with headphones.

He said: "We don't want to fight y'all, we not trying to go to jail."

When the man asked for the headphones back, the rap star said: "I understand but you hit him with it."

He then said directly to the camera: "Just for the cameras, we don't want no problems with these boys, they keep following us."