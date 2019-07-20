'There's still hope': Search continues for 3 missing Western Cape children

Zuhair Fernandez (12) disappeared in Manenberg earlier this week. He was last seen leaving his grandmother’s home on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities on Saturday were still searching for three missing children in the Western Cape.

Zuhair Fernandez (12) disappeared in Manenberg earlier this week. He was last seen leaving his grandmother’s home on Tuesday.

There have been no new developments in the search for nine-year-old Linathi Titshala from Delft. She also went missing after leaving her grandmother’s house to go to her mom’s home, a few doors away, last December.

And in January, eight-year-old Jeneva Diergal, whose partially disabled and mentally challenged, disappeared while playing outside her aunt’s home in Klawer.

The Pink Ladies Organisation’s Desie Rechner said they were not losing hope that the kids would be found.

“Whenever we go out profiling, we always take all the flyers of the children we never found and we put them where we go. There is still hope that a miracle can happen and we must not forget that,” she said.