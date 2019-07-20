Sharks beat Western Province in Durban

Both teams got the ball rolling early as Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch and Province fullback SP Marais scored penalties to lock it up at 3-3 after five minutes.

CAPE TOWN - The Sharks secured a 32-27 victory in their coastal Currie Cup clash against the Western Province in Durban on Saturday.

Both teams got the ball rolling early as Sharks flyhalf Curwin Bosch and Province fullback SP Marais scored penalties to lock it up at 3-3 after five minutes.

On the 17th minutes, the Sharks showed hunger and strength after a solid scrum - picked up winger Lwazi Mvovo, who accelerates to round his man in the corner for the first try for Durban based outfit.

The Cape-based side Province finally took the game to the opposition and eventually got the reward as No.8 Jaco Coetzee scored to put them 10-8 up after 25 minutes.

Sharks winger Kobus van Wyk gave the home side a 15-10 lead just before half-time.

In the start of the second stanza, things took a quick sharp turn when the Sharks opened the scoring thanks to an interception try by veteran centre JP Pietersen to stretch their lead to 22-10.

The home side continued to dominate, running over the visitors when replacement hooker Craig Burden scored to stretch the home team's lead just less than ten minutes left.

Next weekend Western Province will host the Lions at Newlands.