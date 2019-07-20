S Africans urged to keep warm as cold front approaches

The South African Weather Services said temperatures were expected to drop to single digits this weakened, especially in the Western Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have been urged to keep warm as a cold front hits the country.

The South African Weather Service said temperatures were expected to drop to single digits this weakened, especially in the Western Cape.

We are keeping an eye on a strong cold front approaching the western parts of South Africa. This cold front is expected to make landfall during Tuesday (23 July 2019) with heavy rain, snow, and strong winds. Have a look at the satellite image below. We will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/kOGvT9Rix1 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 20, 2019

Forecaster Lulama Pheme said there was a 60% chance of rain in Gauteng.

“The indications that we have is that this cold front is moving northwards, which means by later today [Saturday] we expect it to be in the northern parts of Gauteng province more over the border of Limpopo province, therefore affecting the entire southern parts with more cold conditions,” Pheme said.

Western Cape Today 's Weather overview: 20.7.2019 pic.twitter.com/1eEe215qou — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 20, 2019

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 20.7.2019 pic.twitter.com/ClM05W8lhC — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 20, 2019

Kwazulu Natal Today 's Weather overview: 20.7.2019 pic.twitter.com/NvBVXp1eE5 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 20, 2019

Eastern Cape Today 's Weather overview: 20.7.2019 pic.twitter.com/tPfEfrA9jw — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 20, 2019

Northern Cape Today 's Weather overview: 20.7.2019 pic.twitter.com/bSPcE0jRVc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 20, 2019

Mpumalanga Today 's Weather overview: 20.7.2019 pic.twitter.com/Zro96p4q7f — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 20, 2019

North West Today 's Weather overview: 20.7.2019 pic.twitter.com/rxbRj9tUCn — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 20, 2019