S Africans urged to keep warm as cold front approaches

The South African Weather Services said temperatures were expected to drop to single digits this weakened, especially in the Western Cape.

A satellite image from the South African Weather Service shows an approaching cold front, which was expected to make landfall on 23 July 2019. Picture: @SAWeatherServic/Twitter.
A satellite image from the South African Weather Service shows an approaching cold front, which was expected to make landfall on 23 July 2019. Picture: @SAWeatherServic/Twitter.
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have been urged to keep warm as a cold front hits the country.

The South African Weather Service said temperatures were expected to drop to single digits this weakened, especially in the Western Cape.

Forecaster Lulama Pheme said there was a 60% chance of rain in Gauteng.

“The indications that we have is that this cold front is moving northwards, which means by later today [Saturday] we expect it to be in the northern parts of Gauteng province more over the border of Limpopo province, therefore affecting the entire southern parts with more cold conditions,” Pheme said.

