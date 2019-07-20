Ramaphosa to study Mkhwebane’s report before announcing action
The presidency’s Khusela Diko says Ramaphosa identified deficiencies in law and fact in the preliminary report but these were not included in the final report.
PRETORIA – President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says the Public Protector’s report on the Bosasa African National Congress (ANC) election donation is defective in law and fact but he studies the report before announcing a course of action.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that Ramaphosa deliberately misled parliament when he said in November last year that the R500,000 donation was a payment to his son for services rendered.
The president later corrected that statement by acknowledging that it was in fact a donation to the fund which supported his efforts to be elected in 2017 as president of the governing party.
Advocate Mkhwebane found that president Ramaphosa violated provisions of the executive ethics code by deliberately misleading parliament.
“He will further study the final report and announce the action, if any, that he will take in relation to this matter moving forward.
“The president has reiterated his respect for the office of the Public Protector and appreciates a very important role of its place of safeguarding our constitutional democracy.”
Mkhwebane has asked the authorities to investigate possible money laundering related to funds channelled through several accounts linked to Ramaphosa’s campaign fund.
