Moyo’s legal battle with Old Mutual heats up

JOHANNESBURG – Counsel for axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo say if the Johannesburg High Court endorses the insurer's decision to fire Moyo, then employees will ever be able to demand fair hearings.

Advocate Dali Mpofu has rebutted Old Mutual's arguments that Moyo's case to be reinstated should be dismissed.

Moyo was fired last month for alleged misconduct owing to the conflict of interests in his NMT Group.

His case has put three laws under scrutiny at the Johannesburg High Court. The first is the company act and its ability to police conflicts of interest.

Mpofu argued that he had complied but Old Mutual board chair Trevor Manuel hadn't with regards to his conflicts of interest.

“Our client states: to the best of my recollection Mr Manuel stayed in the room while the issue was discussed this does not amount to a proper recusal, I mean have you ever."

But Old Mutual lawyer advocate Ngwako Maenetje maintains Manuel complied.

“I’m prepared to take instruction to detail how the meeting was held if the court is not satisfied with common cause facts that he did not take part.”

The other laws being tested are the Labour Relations Act; to this, Mpofu warns of possible implications.

“If the version of old mutual is true that you can allege misconduct and be entitled to terminate which employer would ever have a disciplinary hearing?”