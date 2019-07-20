Moyo’s legal battle with Old Mutual heats up
Advocate Dali Mpofu has rebutted Old Mutual's arguments that Moyo's case to be reinstated should be dismissed.
JOHANNESBURG – Counsel for axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo say if the Johannesburg High Court endorses the insurer's decision to fire Moyo, then employees will ever be able to demand fair hearings.
Advocate Dali Mpofu has rebutted Old Mutual's arguments that Moyo's case to be reinstated should be dismissed.
Moyo was fired last month for alleged misconduct owing to the conflict of interests in his NMT Group.
His case has put three laws under scrutiny at the Johannesburg High Court. The first is the company act and its ability to police conflicts of interest.
Mpofu argued that he had complied but Old Mutual board chair Trevor Manuel hadn't with regards to his conflicts of interest.
“Our client states: to the best of my recollection Mr Manuel stayed in the room while the issue was discussed this does not amount to a proper recusal, I mean have you ever."
But Old Mutual lawyer advocate Ngwako Maenetje maintains Manuel complied.
“I’m prepared to take instruction to detail how the meeting was held if the court is not satisfied with common cause facts that he did not take part.”
The other laws being tested are the Labour Relations Act; to this, Mpofu warns of possible implications.
“If the version of old mutual is true that you can allege misconduct and be entitled to terminate which employer would ever have a disciplinary hearing?”
Popular in Local
-
Zuma hits back at detractors over state capture saga
-
Ramaphosa to study Mkhwebane’s report before announcing action
-
Money laundering, lies & deceit: Mkhwebane's key findings against Ramaphosa
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final Journey
-
19 men suspected to be human trafficking victims rescued in Mondeo
-
Old Mutual doesn’t want Peter Moyo back after court case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.