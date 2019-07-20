MEC Maile addresses Lenasia residents after protests over land occupations
Angry community members have been protesting over what they called the illegal mush-rooming of informal structures in the area.
LENASIA SOUTH - Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile on Saturday said he didn’t want the situation in Lenasia South in Johannesburg, to escalate to racial tensions.
Angry community members have been protesting over what they called the illegal mush-rooming of informal structures in the area.
#LenasiaSouthProtest situation now as residents await to be addressed by Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile and Tasneem Motara of Planning and Infrastructure pic.twitter.com/7z0i1pkfi5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2019
Maile said he decided to intervene in the situation in Lenasia because he wanted to put an end to the protests.
“The situation has the potential of getting out of hand and degenerating into a racial war, which is what we don’t want to see,” he said.
Community members and alleged land invaders faced off on Friday over the occupation of land.
Maile said he was confident a solution can be found.
“The nature of the problems require us to put systems in place and have structures to resolve those problems.”
The MEC said he would also call on Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba to meet with residents.
Popular in Local
-
Zuma hits back at detractors over state capture saga
-
Moyo’s legal battle with Old Mutual heats up
-
Money laundering, lies & deceit: Mkhwebane's key findings against Ramaphosa
-
Ramaphosa to study Mkhwebane’s report before announcing action
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final Journey
-
EWN Round-up: 7 stories you may have missed this week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.