MEC Maile addresses Lenasia residents after protests over land occupations

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile. Picture: @LebogangMaile1/Twitter.
47 minutes ago

LENASIA SOUTH - Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile on Saturday said he didn’t want the situation in Lenasia South in Johannesburg, to escalate to racial tensions.

Angry community members have been protesting over what they called the illegal mush-rooming of informal structures in the area.

Maile said he decided to intervene in the situation in Lenasia because he wanted to put an end to the protests.

“The situation has the potential of getting out of hand and degenerating into a racial war, which is what we don’t want to see,” he said.

Community members and alleged land invaders faced off on Friday over the occupation of land.

Maile said he was confident a solution can be found.

“The nature of the problems require us to put systems in place and have structures to resolve those problems.”

The MEC said he would also call on Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba to meet with residents.

