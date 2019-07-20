Lenasia South: Police fire rubber bullets to disperse alleged land invaders

The standoff was between homeowners and shack dwellers who were demanding houses from government.

LENASIA SOUTH - Police on Saturday fired rubber bullets to try and disperse alleged land invaders in Lenasia South in Johannesburg.

#LenasiaSouthProtest BREAKING NEWS. As tensions escalate police start shooting rubber bullets while angry residents respond with stones pic.twitter.com/gDTyrpklvp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 20, 2019

Tensions escalated once again in the area where Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile was on the ground to try to calm the situation.

The standoff was between homeowners and shack dwellers who were demanding houses from government.

Police intervened by firing rubber bullets at an angry crowd of alleged land invaders.

Police were closely monitoring developments in the area.