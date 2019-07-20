View all in Latest
Lenasia South: Police fire rubber bullets to disperse alleged land invaders

The standoff was between homeowners and shack dwellers who were demanding houses from government.

FILE: There was protest action affecting many routes through Lenasia South, Ennerdale and Zakariyya Park affecting many roads and this includes the Golden Highway on 19 July 2019. Picture: @EWNTraffic/Twitter
7 minutes ago

LENASIA SOUTH - Police on Saturday fired rubber bullets to try and disperse alleged land invaders in Lenasia South in Johannesburg.

Tensions escalated once again in the area where Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile was on the ground to try to calm the situation.

The standoff was between homeowners and shack dwellers who were demanding houses from government.

Police intervened by firing rubber bullets at an angry crowd of alleged land invaders.

Police were closely monitoring developments in the area.

