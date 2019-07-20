Herschel Jantjies stars as Boks ease past Wallabies

History was on South Africa's side heading into the clash having lost just once in the last 10 meetings in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks got their Rugby Championship campaign off to the perfect start with a 35-17 win over Australia.

History was on South Africa's side heading into the clash having lost just once in the last 10 meetings in Johannesburg.

The last time the sides met at Emirates Airline Park was 11 years ago with SA running out 58-3 winners.

The game got off to a slow start with neither side really threatening inside the opening 10 minutes.

That was until some great work at the breakdown saw South Africa gain a turnover on the half way line.

That was followed by some slick hands from the back line to put Sbu Nkosi through before he offloaded to Herschel Jantjies as the scrum half dotted down on his debut.

Australia looked to have hit back immediately with a brilliant try that started in their own 22 but it was referred to the TMO with the score being overturned for a forward pass in the build up.

South Africa would score their second try mid way through the first half with Lood de Jager crashing over.

The Boks scoring that try with 14 men on the field after Andre Esterhuizen was shown a yellow card for a high tackle moments earlier.

Australia would make their man advantage count though as Dane Haylett-Petty crossed the whitewash on the half hour mark.

Bernard Foley converted as South Africa went into the final 10 minutes of the half leading 14-10.

The Wallabies had the chance to take the lead but a grubber kick was knocked on by Haylett-Petty with just the try line in front of him.

That would be the last meaningful action of the first half as South Africa took a 14-10 lead into the interval.

The second stanza got off to similarly slow start to the first with both sides looking to find their feet once again.

It was a tightly contested opening 15 minutes before Austrlia had Tupou sent to the sin bin.

South Aftica made the most of their man advantage with Nkosi dotting down for a try of his own after some well worked passes close to the line.

Jantjies was successful with the conversion as South Africa led 21-10 going into the final 20 minutes.

Herschel Jantjies would mark his debut with his second try and South Africa's fourth. Some quick thinking from the scrum half saw him pick the ball out of the ruck and dash around the blind side to dot down with ease.

Australia would eventually open their second half account with Bernard Foley strolling over after a good line break and offload from Kurtley Beale.

The Boks though would have the final say of the game as Cobus Reinach scored the fifth try for South Africa after the final hooter.

Elton Jantjies would add the extra two points as South Africa got off to a winning start in the Rugby Championship.