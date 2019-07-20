EC police investigate after teen (15) shot and killed

The teenager had been standing outside a house at Gill Marcus when someone shot at him in the early hours of Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating the murder of a 15-year old boy in the town of Humansdorp.

The teenager had been standing outside a house at Gill Marcus when someone shot at him in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to police, he sustained several gunshot wounds.

“Police are investigating a case of murder after the 15-year old, Antonio Botha, was fatally wounded at about 02:00 this morning,” said police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart.

Community members heard the shots and rushed to his aid, calling police and paramedics.