19 males rescued in Mondeor over suspected human trafficking

The victims who are all believed to be Ethiopian nationals were found at the premises on Friday following a tip-off.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a possible human trafficking syndicate after at least 19 males were rescued from a house in Mondeor in southern Johannesburg.

The victims who are all believed to be Ethiopian nationals were found at the premises on Friday following a tip-off.

A suspect has been arrested and is expected to appear in court soon.

The Hawk's Ndivhuwo Mulamu says, “Nineteen men have been taken out from a dwelling in Mondeor where there will be transported to the district office for processing and a suspect was arrested for possible kidnapping or human trafficking.

“At the moment we’re still investigating the motive behind keeping those men there.”

