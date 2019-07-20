19 males rescued in Mondeor over suspected human trafficking
The victims who are all believed to be Ethiopian nationals were found at the premises on Friday following a tip-off.
JOHANNESBURG – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a possible human trafficking syndicate after at least 19 males were rescued from a house in Mondeor in southern Johannesburg.
The victims who are all believed to be Ethiopian nationals were found at the premises on Friday following a tip-off.
A suspect has been arrested and is expected to appear in court soon.
The Hawk's Ndivhuwo Mulamu says, “Nineteen men have been taken out from a dwelling in Mondeor where there will be transported to the district office for processing and a suspect was arrested for possible kidnapping or human trafficking.
“At the moment we’re still investigating the motive behind keeping those men there.”
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa to study Mkhwebane’s report before announcing action
-
Zuma hits back at detractors over state capture saga
-
Money laundering, lies & deceit: Mkhwebane's key findings against Ramaphosa
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final Journey
-
Old Mutual doesn’t want Peter Moyo back after court case
-
'They're stealing electricity from us' - Lenasia South protests continue
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.