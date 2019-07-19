Zuma to take no further part in state capture proceedings
Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team on Friday said they no longer wanted to be a part of the state capture commission proceedings.
JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team on Friday said they no longer wanted to be a part of the state capture commission proceedings.
Zuma’s lawyers, Muzi Sikhakhane, said: "We will take no further part in these proceedings.”
Upon the resumption of proceedings on Friday morning, Sikhakhane told the commission that Zuma would take no further part in the proceedings.
Zuma was invited to appear before the commission to offer clarity on the statements made by former ministers and senior government officials which implicated him in the capture of the state.
Sikhakhane said Zuma was not called in line with any rules but was now subjected to rules which included an obligation to answer questions put to him by the commission evidence leader Paul Pretorius.
Zuma’s appearance was halted on Wednesday when he complained about the line of questioning at the commission.
His legal team accused the commission of not being fair after Zuma was questioned about appointment processes for government positions.
Among his reservations was that he was being cross-examined, something he did not agree to.
WE ARE GOING TO COURT TO CHALLENGE YOU
Sikhakhane said they would be going to the courts to challenge what deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo thinks is his decision.
“In any event, I have an ethical duty myself. I believe that any witness must be treated fairly and at this point.”
The senior legal counsel said he was urging Zondo to check his process where “the left-hand does not know what the right hand is doing.”
NOBODY IS BEING ASKED TO COMPROMISE OWN RIGHTS
Following Zuma’s legal team announcing that they will not be participating in the proceedings, Zondo reiterated that no one was being asked to compromise their own rights and obligations
Zondo repeated that the reason for calling Zuma before the commission was his decision and his alone.
“I, therefore, do not want Mr Pretorius or the commission’s legal team to be criticised for that decision. I made it alone. I believe it was a correct decision and still believe it was a correct decision.”
Zondo added that it is he who ultimately has to make findings based on testimonies submitted by witnesses on corruption.
Popular in Politics
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng joins Zuma supporters at state capture inquiry
-
Malema: SACP undermining Mkhwebane by supporting Gordhan
-
Jacob Zuma expected to resume testimony at Zondo Commission
-
WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma expected to resume state capture testimony
-
Mkhize: State capture commission is capable of handling its business
-
Ramaphosa: I know Gordhan to be a person of commitment and integrity
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.