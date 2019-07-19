Zuma to continue testifying at Zondo inquiry

Upon the resumption of proceedings on Friday morning, Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane told the commission that Zuma would take no further part in the proceedings.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has announced that former President Jacob Zuma wishes to continue to cooperate with the state capture commission.

He said: "The decision that the former president would no longer participate in the proceedings is withdrawn."

Upon the resumption of proceedings on Friday morning, Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane told the commission that Zuma would not take part in proceedings.

#StateCaptureInquiry Zondo says that if both sides fail to agree on the time frame on how the proceedings will take. It is agreed for now that the former President will come back to give evidence and the time he will need to testify will be shortened. BD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 19, 2019

However, Zondo said it took the parties 10 minutes to reach a solution after he ordered all parties to his chambers following Zuma’s announcement.

The former president was invited to the commission to state his side of the story and respond to the evidence and statements of those who implicated him in fraud and corruption in the public service.