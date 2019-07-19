View all in Latest
Zuma to continue testifying at Zondo inquiry

Upon the resumption of proceedings on Friday morning, Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane told the commission that Zuma would take no further part in the proceedings.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has announced that former President Jacob Zuma wishes to continue to cooperate with the state capture commission.

He said: "The decision that the former president would no longer participate in the proceedings is withdrawn."

Upon the resumption of proceedings on Friday morning, Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane told the commission that Zuma would not take part in proceedings.

However, Zondo said it took the parties 10 minutes to reach a solution after he ordered all parties to his chambers following Zuma’s announcement.

The former president was invited to the commission to state his side of the story and respond to the evidence and statements of those who implicated him in fraud and corruption in the public service.

