Zakariyya Park protesters claim authorities opened fire on them
Residents in Zakariyya Park and Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg on Friday said they were tired of the recent mushrooming of informal settlements in their areas.
JOHANNESBURG SOUTH - Residents in Zakariyya Park and Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg on Friday said they were tired of the recent mushrooming of informal settlements in their areas.
They've been protesting since the early hours of Friday over what they call illegal occupation of land.
The situation remains relatively calm as some areas that have been affected by protests over land invasions, however, it’s very difficult for motorists to access the areas.
In Zakariyya Park, protesting residents have completely blocked the main entrance with big rocks and other objects.
#south-Shutdown. R557 In Ennerdale main entrance blocked. EN pic.twitter.com/uIf1ygQ5C2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 19, 2019
Pravin Iswar from the area said their demonstration began peacefully.
“We started from 03:30 am, all of us gathered around and blocked off the road. Next minute we see metro officials and SAPS. As we approached them, they opened fire on us.”
In Ennerdale, demonstrating residents appear to have taken a break after running battles with residents from nearby informal settlements but the R557 is blocked with burning tires and motorists are forced to make U-turns as they battle to find alternative routes to access the area.
Meanwhile, the R558 has been opened for traffic and police continue to monitor the situation.
Popular in Local
-
Kliptown, Protea South join Lenasia, Zakariyya Park protests over land invasions
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng joins Zuma supporters at state capture inquiry
-
Mkhwebane: Ramaphosa was duty-bound to declare funds for ANC campaign
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final Journey
-
Jiba, Mrwebi have 10 days to tell Parly why they deserve their jobs back
-
GALLERY: SANDF boots finally hit the ground in Cape Town
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.