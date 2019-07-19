Winde: WC govt delivered over 700k housing opportunities in 10 years

Premier Alan Winde delivered his state of the province address on Thursday, saying government will invest billions more into housing.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde said the provincial government has over the past 10 years delivered more than 700,000 housing opportunities.

Winde delivered his state of the province address on Thursday, saying government would invest billions more into housing, which would be coupled with improved service delivery.

The provincial government might have delivered more than half a million housing opportunities, but the housing backlog continued to grow.

More than 600,000 households were still in need.

Winde said there has been progress but said the focus was now on creating a better living environment.

“No matter where you live and where you work, your life will be made easier. One of the key and tangible opportunities is in creating spaces where people can live and prosper.”

The premier said all housing developments would go hand-in-hand with transport infrastructure.

He said communities would no longer be established far from transport nodes.