Winde's Sopa hot air, says Good party

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -4°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Winde's Sopa hot air, says Good party

Much of Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's speech focused on job creation, safety and the transport sector, but Winde's critics were not impressed, saying he failed to decisively carve a way forward.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivers his State of the Province Address in the provincial legislature on 18 July 2019. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivers his State of the Province Address in the provincial legislature on 18 July 2019. Picture: @alanwinde/Twitter
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's maiden State of the Province Address has been described as more hot air than anything else.

That's the view of the Good Party, which won a seat in the legislature months after its leader Patricia de Lille left the Democratic Alliance.

Much of Winde's speech focused on job creation, safety and the transport sector, but Winde's critics were not impressed, saying he failed to decisively carve a way forward.

The African National Congress (ANC)'s Cameron Dugmore said that Premier Alan Winde missed an opportunity to paint a clear picture for the province.

"In reality, the speech can be summarised as more of the same with a few sweeteners here and there."

The Good party's Brett Herron was more scathing.

"I'm very disappointed in the speech, I think it was a lot of hot air but no wind of change

However, the FF Plus's Peter Marais said he supported Winde.

"He was more bold and concise in what he wanted to say and he gives hope that there would be a greater level of cooperative governance."

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA