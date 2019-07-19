Winde's Sopa hot air, says Good party
Much of Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's speech focused on job creation, safety and the transport sector, but Winde's critics were not impressed, saying he failed to decisively carve a way forward.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's maiden State of the Province Address has been described as more hot air than anything else.
That's the view of the Good Party, which won a seat in the legislature months after its leader Patricia de Lille left the Democratic Alliance.
Much of Winde's speech focused on job creation, safety and the transport sector, but Winde's critics were not impressed, saying he failed to decisively carve a way forward.
The African National Congress (ANC)'s Cameron Dugmore said that Premier Alan Winde missed an opportunity to paint a clear picture for the province.
"In reality, the speech can be summarised as more of the same with a few sweeteners here and there."
The Good party's Brett Herron was more scathing.
"I'm very disappointed in the speech, I think it was a lot of hot air but no wind of change
However, the FF Plus's Peter Marais said he supported Winde.
"He was more bold and concise in what he wanted to say and he gives hope that there would be a greater level of cooperative governance."
