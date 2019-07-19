Winde boasts of attracting R100bn in FDI since DA took over WC

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde delivered his maiden State of the Province Address on Thursday and told MPLs the provincial government generated a billion rand in savings for businesses by reducing red tape.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said since the Democratic Alliance (DA) was elected in 2009, the province has attracted a R100 billion in foreign direct investment.

He's also announced bold plans to turn around the economy and create jobs.

Winde has boasted about Cape Town's reputation as a prominent financial and technology hub on the African continent.

“Speaker, one of the most asked questions by investors is about the availability of skills. Going forward, we’ll build on this base and also develop some new skills required for today and for the future.”

Winde said that in the past decade, the province's tourism industry boomed, with visitors bringing billions into the local economy.

He also stated more than 500,000 jobs have been created.

The premier said the provincial government has spent more than R483 million on bursaries, learnerships and internships providing opportunities for nearly 16,000 young people.