WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma expected to resume state capture testimony
Zuma's testimony was halted on Wednesday after he raised objections to the line of questioning the commission's lawyers were taking.
JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is expected to return to the witness stand when the state capture inquiry resumes on Friday morning.
Zuma's testimony was halted on Wednesday after he raised objections to the line of questioning the commission's lawyers were taking. His lawyer’s accused the inquiry of having invited their client to the commission under false pretenses.
The former president also complained that he was being cross-examined and expected to remember details that either happened a long time ago or had nothing to do with his former position as head of state.
