Tom Cruise shocks Comic-Con with new 'Top Gun' footage
The Hollywood A-lister arrived unannounced in the pop culture gathering's cavernous Hall H along with footage of the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 smash action film that made him a household name.
SAN DIEGO - Tom Cruise swooped into San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday to unveil the world-first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick, which he described as a "love letter to aviation."
The Hollywood A-lister arrived unannounced in the pop culture gathering's cavernous Hall H along with footage of the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 smash action film that made him a household name.
"You all have asked for many, many years.. I travel around the world, people say, why don't you do another one, when are you are going to do another one?" he said to a rapturous crowd.
"Thirty-four years you guys have been very patient with me, and I felt it was my responsibility to finally really deliver for you."
Footage revealed few plot details, but showed Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell as an ageing pilot who refuses to retire, despite failing to rise up the ranks.
Swooping shots of fighter jets launching off aircraft carriers were "all real" and the result of working closely with US Navy officials, Cruise said.
"I really wanted to give you all an experience of what it is to be inside that aircraft ... It's a love letter to aviation," Cruise said.
The trailer also showed Cruise racing a motorcycle in his iconic leather jacket, and singing with friends in a bar.
The original Top Gun received mixed reviews but was a huge commercial hit.
It was the top-grossing film stateside in 1986, raking in $356.8 million globally.
Directed by Tony Scott, Cruise played a hotshot US Navy pilot who has a dangerous and reckless flying style.
He struggles to balance life, responsibility and a love affair while competing at the Navy's fighter-weapons school.
The blockbuster was based on a real training program that was known as Topgun and based at San Diego's former Naval Air Station Miramar.
The film catapulted Cruise to the ranks of Hollywood's elite and has since become something of a cult classic.
The studly cast, catchy pop soundtrack and high-powered aerial sequences both entertained moviegoers and fueled interest in the military.
Navy recruiting officials reportedly saw a dramatic uptick in inquiries from would-be flyboys following the film's release, with military recruiters in some cities setting up tables outside cinemas.
A sequel has been hinted at for years.
In January 2016, Bruckheimer tweeted a photo of himself and Cruise, writing: "Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend Tom Cruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2."
Cruise confirmed plans to shoot the sequel in an interview in 2017. Top Gun: Maverick will be released in summer 2020.
More in Lifestyle
-
Arnie 'addicted' to 'Terminator' as original Sarah Connor returns for sequel
-
Janet Jackson in Saudi concert boycotted by Nicki Minaj
-
Demi Lovato inspired Luann de Lesseps' sobriety
-
Maintaining or starting exercise in middle age tied to longer life
-
Instagram hides 'likes' from more users
-
Who are the world's wealthiest people?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.