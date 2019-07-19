Thousands expected to attend actress Nomhle Nkonyeni's funeral

Veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni will be laid to rest on Friday in her hometown of Port Elizabeth.

Thousands of mourners are expected to gather at the Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton to bid farewell to Nkonyeni, who passed away last week after a short illness.

She was 77-years-old.

Nkonyeni was a respected member of the arts and entertainment community, having had many roles in her decades-long career in television, film and theatre.