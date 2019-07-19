View all in Latest
'They're stealing electricity from us' - Lenasia South protests continue

There was a clash between Lenasia residents and shack dwellers who were accused of invading the land.

The R557 in Ennerdale was blocked during protests on 19 July 2019. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN.
The R557 in Ennerdale was blocked during protests on 19 July 2019. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Residents of Lenasia South continued their protest on Friday afternoon as they vowed to stop the mushrooming of shacks in the area.

They were joined by residents from Kliptown, Protea South, Ennerdale, Zakariyya Park and Eldorado Park.

Community members blocked roads with debris and burning tyres on Friday morning.

Lenasia residents and shack dwellers clashed after they accused shack dwellers of invading the land. Some informal structures were demolished.

Community leader Gugu Manana explained why they wanted the shacks removed.

“There are shacks that are popping up all around us. It’s not right and they’re devaluing our bonds and stealing electricity from us.”

Meanwhile, the leader of informal settlers Alfred Mxungwa said they were not going anywhere.

“They live far from these shacks. They are very far from them.”

In Zachariah Park and Ennerdale, the situation was calm. Police maintained a strong presence amid the protests.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

