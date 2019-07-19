SANDF deployment in Hanover Park give some residents peace of mind

On Thursday, the army was in Manenberg and Hanover Park providing support to SAPS members.

CAPE TOWN - South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops have officially been deployed and will continue operations indefinitely.

This follows Police minister Bheki Cele's announcement last week.

He has identified 10 key areas where army deployment could help police, including Manenberg, Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, and Nyanga.

When the SANDF rolled into gang-plagued Cape Flats neighbourhoods, there was a sense of excitement among residents.

Holding her a cup of coffee in her hands, wrapped up against the cold in her blue gown outside her home in Hanover Park, one resident said the army's presence gave her peace of mind.

Two years ago she was shot in the head while she was cooking in her kitchen.

"They shot me through my head, through the kitchen window, but thank God I am an overcomer. You know, the gangsters don't care about our children. It's time, the community, we must stand with the police and the army"

There were similar stories in Manenberg where resident Meroeniesa Jacobs told Eyewitness News that shootings occur almost daily and she feels like she live in a war zone.

"You think that in your house you're safe... you're not because the bullets come through your home and innocent people get killed. Its really heart-breaking the way things are now."

