Residents applaud SANDF's deployment in Manenberg, Hanover Park
When the army came into the area with their armoured vehicles, many residents celebrated, welcoming the army with shouting and applause.
CAPE TOWN - After months of calling for the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to be deployed in gang-ridden areas in Cape Town, they've now officially hit the ground.
On Thursday, the army was in Manenberg and Hanover Park providing support to SAPS members.
This follows Police Minister Bheki Cele's announcement last week.
He has identified 10 key areas where army deployment could help police, including Manenberg, Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, and Nyanga.
It wasn't your typical day in Hanover Park yesterday - for the first time in months residents could finally step out of their homes feeling safe.
GALLERY: SANDF boots finally hit the ground in Cape Town
Residents say they feel "relieved" by the deployment of the army and hope that crime will finally be reduced.
The army cordoned off sections of the area as police raided homes.
Standing with a group of people watching officers working, one resident said they were fed up with the ongoing shootings and remained hopeful that crime would decrease.
"We want peace here. Our children can go nowhere because of these shootings. You can't even go to the shop."
During operations, police arrested a man for illegal possession of ammunition while dozens of his neighbours cheered and applauded police as they walked him across the court to a waiting police vehicle.
WATCH: A week later, SANDF finally deployed to Cape Town streets
