Rand rallies after central bank cuts rates
The rand edged higher against the dollar in early Friday trade and bond yields fell after the central bank cut its main lending rate by 25 basis points on Thursday in a widely expected move to counter floundering economic growth.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand edged higher against the dollar in early Friday trade and bond yields fell after the central bank cut its main lending rate by 25 basis points on Thursday in a widely expected move to counter floundering economic growth.
At 0730 GMT, the rand was 0.13% firmer at R13.8225 per dollar, after closing at R13.8400 in the previous session.
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) cut rates by 25 basis points to 6.5% in a unanimous decision, its first easing since March 2018, although it struck a cautious tone suggesting future reductions to borrowing costs were not a foregone conclusion despite benign inflation.
“The rand managed to hold its own again this week, trading in a tight range. Continuous carry trade remains one of the most prominent reasons for the rand’s resilience,” Bianca Botes, Treasury Partner at Peregrine Treasury Solutions said in a note.
Government bonds were firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 instrument down 1 basis point to 7.965%.
On the bourse, stocks rose more than 1%, led by food producer Pioneer Food Group after US-based beverage and snack maker PepsiCo made a takeover offer of $1.7 billion.
Shares on Pioneer surged 28.80% to R99.95 after the announcement.
The benchmark JSE Top-40 Index firmed 1.02% at 52,263 points while the broader All-Share Index rose 1.03% to 58,470 points.
More in Business
-
PepsiCo offers R23.5bn to buy South Africa's Pioneer Foods
-
Nehawu vows to strike if public service sector jobs cut
-
Winde boasts of attracting R100bn in FDI since DA took over WC
-
Sarb decision to cut repo rate broadly welcomed
-
Rand, bonds rally after central bank cuts rates
-
Stronger rand, improved inflation outlook factors in repo rate cut
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.