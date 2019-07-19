Ramaphosa: I know Gordhan to be a person of commitment and integrity

Replying to the debate on his budget vote, the president was unequivocal in his support for Pravin Gordhan.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out in solid defence of Pravin Gordhan.

He told Parliament that he appointed Gordhan as Public Enterprises minister because he knows him to be a person of “commitment and integrity”.

Ramaphosa was responding to EFF leader Julius Malema, who on Wednesday, called for Gordhan to step down until he’d cleared his name in his ongoing battle with the Public Protector.

Ramaphosa told Parliament he couldn’t express a view on Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s findings against Gordhan, as the matter was before the courts.

Replying to the debate on his budget vote, the president was unequivocal in his support for Pravin Gordhan.

"I have appointed him to a critical and demanding position in Cabinet because I know him to be a person of commitment and integrity. He has endured and withstood extreme pressure, both under apartheid and in the democratic era. He's been under pressure to abandon principle and to forsake his responsibility to this nation."

Ramaphosa said that everyone was equal before the law and anyone could also go to court to defend their rights.

"If Minister Gordhan or any member of this administration has anything to answer for they must be held to account, without exception. They must, yes, be hauled before any court and they must go and answer. I will be saying to him go and answer before a court of law. But allow that determination to be made by an appropriate judicial institution, after due process. Let the law take its course."

Ramaphosa appealed for the work of the state capture inquiry to be supported by everyone. He also reaffirmed his willingness to testify before it.