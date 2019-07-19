Ramaphosa considers action against PP over ‘unfortunate’ findings
In a statement, he said his response to the section 7(9) notice was been given due consideration.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa said the Public Protector's finding that he deliberately misled Parliament about donations to his party's election campaign was “unfortunate” and “deficient” both factually and in law.
In a statement released on Friday afternoon, he said his response to the section 7(9) notice has been given due consideration.
Ramaphosa said he would study the Public Protector's report and make a decision on any further action.
Earlier on Friday, the Public Protector said in light of the nature and size of the donations made to the president's campaign fund, it was expected of him to be aware of and interrogate the sources of the funds.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane made this finding in her report on the investigation of a R500,000 by facilities management company Bosasa to the president's campaign fund in 2017.
Mkhwebane said there was a duty on Ramaphosa to declare the funds paid into his ANC campaign fund.
“A person in the position of the deputy president, as the president was then, is required by standards of ethical conduct to have been concerned by the extravagant donation into a trust fund account used to raised funds for his benefit.”
She said the president could not claim ignorance in relation to these funds.
Mkhwebane has referred the evidence to the authorities for further investigation.
She found Ramaphosa misled Parliament, that he exposed himself to a conflict of interest, and there was an improper relationship between himself, his family and African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.
However, the Presidency’s Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa responded to Mkhwebane’s preliminary report and pointed out the findings were deficient.
Diko said the president would study the report before deciding on a course of action.
