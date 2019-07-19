View all in Latest
PepsiCo offers R23.5bn to buy South Africa's Pioneer Foods

The US drinks and snack group said Pioneer Food’s product portfolio was complementary and would help PepsiCo to expand in sub-Saharan Africa by boosting its manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

FILE: PepsiCo chairperson and CEO Ramon Laguarta. Picture: AFP
FILE: PepsiCo chairperson and CEO Ramon Laguarta. Picture: AFP
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - PepsiCo has made a $1.7 billion (R23.5 billion) offer to buy South Africa’s Pioneer Food Group the companies said on Friday, boosting the target’s shares by nearly 30%.

The US drinks and snack group said Pioneer Food’s product portfolio was complementary and would help PepsiCo to expand in sub-Saharan Africa by boosting its manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

PepsiCo offered R110 ($7.94) per Pioneer Foods ordinary share, the companies said, with the news lifting the South African company’s shares by 28.8% to almost R100.

“Pioneer Foods forms an important part of our strategy to not only expand in South Africa but further into sub-Saharan Africa as well,” PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said in a statement.

Pioneer Foods, which has brands ranging from drinks to grain products such as Weet-Bix and Liqui-Fruit, exports to more than 80 countries.

