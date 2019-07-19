Numsa says RAF provoking workers to strike over wage dispute
The union on Friday said the employer has withdrawn its 7% pay increase offer after workers made a demand for a 9% hike plus 13th cheque.
JOHANNESBURG - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said the Road Accident Fund (RAF) management was provoking workers to start a strike.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said they would meet again at the CCMA to finalise picketing rules.
“Initially, the employer had made an offer of 7% but today, they put it on record that they are withdrawing the offer on the table. They are now offering 0% and also reject a demand for a 13th cheque.”
