Nehawu vows to strike if public service sector jobs cut

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • -1°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • -4°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
Go

Nehawu vows to strike if public service sector jobs cut

Minister Senzo Mchunu told parliament during his budget vote this week that his department would save R20 billion if 30,000 workers in the public sector took early pension payout.

Protesting Nehawu members. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Protesting Nehawu members. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said that its members would go on strike if planned job cuts by the Department of Public Service and Administration go ahead.

Minister Senzo Mchunu told Parliament during his budget vote this week that his department would save R20 billion if 30,000 workers in the public sector took early pension payout.

Nehawu's Mike Shingange said: “We’re supposed to go with them to the arbitration on these two matters of reducing the bonuses of workers but also reducing the public servants their severance package.

“So, we’ve declared that we’re fighting this through the law but also we’re going to take to the streets to fight this.”

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA