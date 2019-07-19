Nehawu vows to strike if public service sector jobs cut
Minister Senzo Mchunu told parliament during his budget vote this week that his department would save R20 billion if 30,000 workers in the public sector took early pension payout.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) said that its members would go on strike if planned job cuts by the Department of Public Service and Administration go ahead.
Nehawu's Mike Shingange said: “We’re supposed to go with them to the arbitration on these two matters of reducing the bonuses of workers but also reducing the public servants their severance package.
“So, we’ve declared that we’re fighting this through the law but also we’re going to take to the streets to fight this.”
