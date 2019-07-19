NC cops hunt man who raped girl (11)

The attack took place in a veld near the Sakhile Cattle Post last Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape police were searching for a man who raped an 11-year-old girl in Pampierstad.

The attack took place in a veld near the Sakhile Cattle Post last Sunday.

The police's Sergio Kock called on the public to help track down the suspect.

“The suspect is alleged to be an African male between the age of 30 and 34. He is light in complexion. He has tattoos on his left hand and upper arm. He also has two birthmarks on his face.”