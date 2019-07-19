NC cops hunt man who raped girl (11)
The attack took place in a veld near the Sakhile Cattle Post last Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape police were searching for a man who raped an 11-year-old girl in Pampierstad.
The attack took place in a veld near the Sakhile Cattle Post last Sunday.
The police's Sergio Kock called on the public to help track down the suspect.
“The suspect is alleged to be an African male between the age of 30 and 34. He is light in complexion. He has tattoos on his left hand and upper arm. He also has two birthmarks on his face.”
#sapsNC The police in Pampierstad are requesting the public's assistance in tracing a suspect who raped an 11yr-old girl in a veld near the Sakhile Cattle Post on 14/07. Anyone with info to contact D/SGT Sidwell Dastile on 084 550 2431 or #CrimeStop. MLhttps://t.co/IeyydMnQfT pic.twitter.com/02oZirzBZG— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) July 19, 2019
Popular in Local
-
'They're stealing electricity from us' - Lenasia South protests continue
-
Money laundering, lies & deceit: Mkhwebane's key findings against Ramaphosa
-
DA wants ‘appropriate sanction’ for Ramaphosa after Mkhwebane’s findings
-
Zuma to provide written statements on areas of interest in state capture probe
-
Old Mutual doesn’t want Peter Moyo back after court case
-
CARTOON: Johnny Clegg's Final Journey
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.