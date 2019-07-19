View all in Latest
Mthethwa at Nomhle Nkonyeni’s funeral: She made a tremendous impact

The minister was speaking at the funeral service being held at Nkonyeni's hometown of Port Elizabeth.

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa speaking at Nomhle Nkonyane's funeral in Port Elizabeth on Friday 19 Ju;y 2019. Picture: @NathiMthethwaSA/Twitter.
Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa speaking at Nomhle Nkonyane's funeral in Port Elizabeth on Friday 19 Ju;y 2019. Picture: @NathiMthethwaSA/Twitter.
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said the impact made by the veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni in the film and television industry was tremendous.

The minister was speaking at the funeral service being held at Nkonyeni's hometown of Port Elizabeth on Friday.

She passed away last week, aged 77, after a short illness.

Mthethwa said they would ensure that her legacy lives on.

“We are going to concentrate and invest more going forward to such institutions as academies and incubators, which will then produce people from where they are.”

