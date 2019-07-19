Mthethwa at Nomhle Nkonyeni’s funeral: She made a tremendous impact
The minister was speaking at the funeral service being held at Nkonyeni's hometown of Port Elizabeth.
JOHANNESBURG - Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said the impact made by the veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni in the film and television industry was tremendous.
The minister was speaking at the funeral service being held at Nkonyeni's hometown of Port Elizabeth on Friday.
She passed away last week, aged 77, after a short illness.
Mthethwa said they would ensure that her legacy lives on.
“We are going to concentrate and invest more going forward to such institutions as academies and incubators, which will then produce people from where they are.”
Mama Nkonyeni left us at the point when the #CopyrightAmendmentBill & Performers’ Protection Bill are due for assent by the President, but there are other voices lobbying against these bills. Thus I implore all our people, particularly performers in the form of actors to unite. pic.twitter.com/zpLJ6vInAZ— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) July 19, 2019
