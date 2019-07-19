Mkhwebane: Ramaphosa was duty-bound to declare funds for ANC campaign

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has further rejected President Ramaphosa’s claim that he did not know the details of the donations his campaign office received.

PRETORIA – The Public Protector has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa was duty-bound to declare funds deposited into his campaign account because he personally benefitted from the Bosasa donations.

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has further rejected Ramaphosa’s claim that he did not know the details of the donations his campaign office received.

On Friday, Busisiwe released the findings of her investigation of a R500,000 donation to the president’s African National Congress election campaign fund.

She found Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament when he said in November 2018 that the donation was in fact payment for services to his son’s company.

Mkhwebane said Ramaphosa ought to have declared all the funds received for his campaign.

“It cannot also be argued that the financial benefits did not accrue to the president personally merely because it was deposited into a trust account of CR17. I have evidence which indicates that some of the money collected through the CR17 campaign account was transferred to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation account.”

She said the evidence contradicted the president’s claims about his knowledge of the donations.

“His explanation that he did not know about the donors and donations [are false]. He attended the dinners, he addressed the donors and there is evidence that he was actively involved speaking to some of the donors.”